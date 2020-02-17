Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's thriller makes Rs 47.67 cr by second weekend

Mohit Suri's suspense thriller Malang is slowly and steadily inching towards the Rs 50 crore milestone. Starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu in pivotal roles, the film has earned Rs 47.67 crore so far.

In its second week of theatrical release, trade analysts mention that Malang has made Rs 2.25 crore on Friday, Rs 2.52 crore on Saturday, with a added boast of Rs 3.25 crore on Sunday. Trade experts also claim that the film may cross Rs. 50 crore mark during the week and might slow down after the new releases of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and Bhoot: The Haunted Ship this Friday.

However, trade analysts also note that the underwhelming performance of Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's fresh release Love Aaj Kal have benefitted Malang's box office run.

Check out the box office figures here

Patani in an interview to Firstpost opened up on her prep for the film and said, "Aditya (Roy Kapur, her co-star) and I shot underwater for 12 hours, from 6 pm to 6 am, in the pitch dark. We also had to hold our breath at times. Swimming in a long dress was difficult, all that looks good in shots. The activities were very different and challenging because we had to learn everything in just a day or two, whereas, normally people take years of experience to learn underwater sports. But overall it was a lot of fun for me performing all those stunts because I really like sports.”

Malang has become Kapur's highest-grossing film that features the actor in a solo lead over the opening weekend while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of Rs 20.50 crore.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 17, 2020 13:36:54 IST