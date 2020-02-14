Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's suspense thriller makes Rs 39.65 cr in opening week

Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, and Anil Kapoor-starrer Malang witnessed a promising collection after its opening week at the box office. The suspense thriller garnered Rs 3.20 crore on Thursday, pushing its total earnings to Rs 39.65 crore.

Trade analysts note the Mohit Suri directorial needs to maintain its momentum at the ticketing booths even during its second week to register a healthy total. This may prove to be difficult for Malang since it will now clash with the Valentine's Day fresh release — Love Aaj Kal. The coming-of-age drama, starring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, has been directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Check out the latest box office figures of the film

Malang has become Kapur's highest-grossing film that features the actor in a solo lead over the opening weekend while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of Rs 20.50 crore.

The other films running alongside Mohit Suri's drama are Shikara, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, and Jawaani Jaaneman. Shikara has approximately amassed Rs 4.95 crore during its opening week, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior currently boasts of a whopping Rs 269.93 crore in its kitty.

#Tanhaji has superb Week 5... Continues to collect, despite limited screens + shows *and* opposition from new films week after week... [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs, Thu 68 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.93 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 14, 2020

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday claimed Goa's image was being "maligned" in Bollywood films like Malang, which depicts Goa as a narcotics haven. He added in the future film shoots will be permitted in the state only after scripts are examined.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2020 13:07:02 IST