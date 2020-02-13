You are here:

Malang box office collection: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani's revenge drama makes Rs 36.45 cr in six days

The penultimate day of the opening week of Malang has been promising at the Indian box office. The film has garnered Rs 3.25 crore on Wednesday, which bumped the total collections to Rs 36.45 crore.

The Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani-starrer revenge drama, notes trade analyst Taran Adarsh, needs to maintain its momentum at the counters to register considerable week one totals. He has shared the figures on social media.

Adarsh adds the film needs to collect the big numbers within these few days before it faces competition from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's coming-of-age romance drama Love Aaj Kal, which is helmed by Imtiaz Ali. Malang has become Kapur's highest-grossing film that features the actor in a solo lead over the opening weekend while Aashiqui 2 comes a close second with a collection of Rs 20.50 crore.

The two other films running alongside Mohit Suri's drama are Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Jawaani Jaaneman. Jawaani Jaaneman is faring well as compared to Saif Ali Khan's past solo releases Chef, Kaalakaandi, Bazaar, and Laal Kaptaan. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior made Rs 70 lakh on Wednesday, taking the total collections to Rs 269.25 crore.

#Tanhaji [Week 5] Fri 1.15 cr, Sat 2.76 cr, Sun 3.45 cr, Mon 88 lakhs, Tue 79 lakhs, Wed 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 269.25 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 13, 2020

Malang also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu.

Updated Date: Feb 13, 2020 12:43:28 IST