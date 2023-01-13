Malaika Arora turns Arjun Kapoor’s 'biggest cheerleader', lauds his performance in Kuttey

Arjun Kapoor has finally arrived in the theatres near you, with his multi-starrer adventure comedy Kuttey. Now before the release of Arjun’s latest outing on Friday, the makers on Thursday held a special screening in tinsel town for friends and family, which was attended by a wave of celebrities. Amidst all the industry friends, Arjun’s lady love and Bollywood diva Malaika Arora made sure to be present on her beau’s special day. Therefore, after enjoying Arjun’s latest work, Malaika took to her social media to sing praises of her boyfriend’s performance in Kuttey. Being the sweetest boyfriend that he is, Arjun, after witnessing the word of praise, re-shared her post and called Malaika, his “biggest cheerleader”. It must be noted that Kuttey is the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son Aasman Bhardwaj and boasts an ensemble cast.

Thursday night turned out to be a starry affair, as several celebs gathered under one roof to encourage Aasman’s maiden directorial Kuttey. After experiencing the movie, Malaika was quick to appreciate the same. Taking to the story of her official Instagram account, Malaika shared Kuttey’s poster and called it a “cracker”. Not just this but she also hailed all the performances in the movie and urged fans to watch it in the nearby theatres. While sharing the poster, Malaika wrote in the supers, “What a cracker of a film. And fab performances. Watch in a cinema near you.” In the supers, she also added a heart, fire, and high five emoticons.

While acknowledging Malaika’s compliments, Arjun re-shared her story on his wall and called her, “My biggest cheerleader!!!” and added a handful of red hearts and kissing emoticons.

In case you don’t know, Malaika and Arjun have been dating for quite some time now. However, it was only a few years back that they decided to make their relationship official. And since then the two have been dishing out some major couple goals. Moreover, the two never shy away from their mushy social media PDA.

Let’s come back to the movie. Apart from Arjun, Kuttey also features Tabu, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bharadwaj in prominent roles. Backed by Yash Raj Films, Aasman’s first directorial, which hit the theatres on 13 January, will exhibit Arjun in a role of a cop.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be next seen in The Ladykiller, wherein he will be sharing the screen space with Bhumi Pednekar. Other than this, Arjun also has Mere Husband Ki Biwi with Bhumi and his Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh.

