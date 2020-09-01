Arjun Kapoor joins cast of horror comedy Bhoot Police, also starring Saif Ali Khan

Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan will reportedly play a pair of ghosthunters in Bhoot Police.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor will soon be sharing the big screen with their upcoming venture Bhoot Police, a horror comedy helmed by Pavan Kirpalani. This will be the first time the actors will feature together.

Bankrolled by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri, Bhoot Police will reportedly go on floors by the end of this year.

Check out the announcement here

IT'S OFFICIAL... #SaifAliKhan and #ArjunKapoor in horror-comedy #BhootPolice... The duo will share screen space for the first time... Directed by Pavan Kirpalani... Produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri... Filming begins 2020-end. pic.twitter.com/AQOVgmJ2se — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 1, 2020

A source close to the development spoke about the premise of the film to Mumbai Mirror, “Arjun and Saif play a pair of ghost hunters in the film. The makers have been working towards getting the right ensemble on board for a while now.”

Director Pavan Kirpalani also spoke with the portal and called Saif and Arjun the “perfect fit” for the “spooky adventure-comedy”. “Both of them will be seen in very different avatars and will bring their trademark humour to the script,” he added.

The filmmaker has relative experience in the horror genre after having directed Phobia, Ragini MMS and Darr @ the Mall in the past.

However, this project has been under development for a long time. Bhoot Police was officially first announced in early 2019.