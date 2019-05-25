Malaal: Sharmin Segal, Meezaan's Bollywood debut film to now release on 5 July

Sharmin Segal and Meezaan's Bollywood debut Malaal, which was scheduled to open in theatres on 28 June, will now release on 5 July. Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, the film has been produced by Sanjay, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Krishan Kumar. Sanjay had previously launched star kids Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor in his 2007 film, Saawariya.

The film explores the love story of "Shiva and Astha, two very different people from contrasting backgrounds who experience the innocence of love". Malaal's trailer was unveiled by the makers on 18 May. It showed both the characters as polar opposites. While Shiva is a popular character in his chawl and a Marathi speaker, Astha belongs to a different background.

In 2017, when the film was announced, it was reported that it will in stark contrast to Sanjay's films, which are known for their grandeur and opulence. It was also reported that Meezan underwent strenuous training to bring his character to life onscreen while Sharmin trained in an acting school in New York.

Mangesh made his directorial debut in 2008 with Marathi film Tingya, which received immense commercial and critical acclaim. Dekh Indian Circus, his second film was in Hindi and has received many national and international awards.

Updated Date: May 25, 2019 16:12:22 IST

