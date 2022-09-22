Less than 24 hours after releasing the first poster of Ajith Kumar‘s Thunivu, the makers released another poster of the film on Thursday. While the first poster displayed the actor’s look from the film, the second also was a look poster. It is a close profile portrait of Ajith and he looks dashing and uber-cool sporting his signature salt-and-pepper look with shades. With hashtags of AK61 and No Guts No Glory, the post shared on Twitter reads, “Mass + Class Thunivu second poster.”

Check the post here:

As we can see in the poster, it shows the actor’s side profile with a thick beard, sunglasses, and an ear stud. Earlier on Wednesday, while unveiling the first look of Ajith from the film, the makers also confirmed the title, i.e., Thunivu. Furthermore, they also hinted at releasing another poster.

Since then, fans are already quite impressed by the actor’s look and the post has gone viral. While the poster is already a hit among fans, it has been re-shared on several social media platforms. Many also took to the comment section to shower love and support for the film. While one commented, “Thalaivaaaaaaaaaaaaa”, another user said, “Podu fireyyy.”

Check some reactions:

❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥🔥 — Prasanth Prasi (@prasanthprasi7) September 22, 2022

Thalaivaaaaaaaaaaaaa 🤩🔥🔥👌 — Churchill Rajasekar (@rajasekar95) September 22, 2022

Wammaala 🔥🔥🔥🔥Whatta Cool 😎 — FaazithSpeaks (@FaazithSpeaks) September 21, 2022

An action-thriller, Thunivu shows Ajith in a new avatar.

Directed by H Vinoth, Thunivu is said to be an action-thriller film produced by Boney Kapoor under Zee Studios and Bayview Projects LLP. While Ajith Kumar will be seen portraying a grey character in a never-seen avatar, the film features Malayalam actress Manju Warrier in the female lead.

More details are yet to be revealed about the film.

On the work front, Ajith was last seen in the blockbuster hit film, Valimai which was released earlier this year. Basking on the success of Valimai, Thunivu also marks the actor’s third collaboration with director H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor, who both worked with him in films, Nerkonda Paarvai and Valimai. Ajith also has an untitled film with Vignesh Shivan in the pipeline.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.