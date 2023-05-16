The Kerala Story by filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah has been released and the audience is liking every bit of the film. The audience is intrigued, gripped, and interested to watch and rewatch the thought-provoking film. ‘The Kerala Story’ tackles the sensitive issue of ISIS recruitment from Kerala, thousands of girls brainwashed and that racket is exposed in the film with the testimonial stories of 3 girls shown as examples. With the topic holding onto its significance and with Vipul Shah’s maestro as a filmmaker, the word of mouth for the film is strong and is fearlessly picking up worldwide.

The Kerala Story is based on the true life stories of girls who were abducted, manipulated, and deserted from their real lives. The film delves into the life stories of a converted religion woman and her ordeal of how she once wanted to become a nurse but was brainwashed and manipulated by religious vanguards, turned into an ISIS terrorist, and sent on her way to Syria. While these girls dreamt of better lives, their fate wrote a horrendous saga for them. Sadly, as a result, their family members and society hesitate in taking them back resulting in shocking metamorphoses in these girls’ lives. Some turn into suicide bombers or sex slaves, while some still have no clue how to move ahead with this surging shift in life. However, Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who shared their story with the world, has decided to do his part in supporting these young girls to help them rejuvenate their lives. Coming Wednesday, Vipul Shah will hold a very important conference and will reveal of something important and big.

Released on 5th May 2023 in the Indian market, the film is getting popular by the day globally. Everybody has their eyes on ‘The Kerala Story’ and the real conversations around the film have already started seizing up space. While the film was first released only in India, the sudden jump in the global audience’s interest paved the way for international distributors to approach the makers for more prints, eventually ‘The Kerala Story’ took over the globe, and the audience is touched by its stirring storyline.

The Kerala Story is produced, developed, and distributed by Sunshine Pictures which is owned by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Adah Sharma leads the cast along with Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani. The Kerala Story is bankrolled by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who is the Producer, Creative Director and the co-writer of the film film co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

