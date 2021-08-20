Other updates include Netflix's Never Have I Ever being renewed for season 3 and Disney+Hotstar Multiplex to premiere Telugu film Maestro

Karan Johar starts shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt

The day is finally here & I have so many feelings going on in my head but what emerges at the top is - gratitude! As we begin our kahani ka first schedule, seeking all your pyaar & aashirvaad! It’s time to roll!🎥 #RockyAurRaniKiPremKahani #RRKPK pic.twitter.com/5kxEHRGtM2 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 20, 2021

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Friday said he has commenced filming for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The love story, which marks Johar's return to film direction after the 2016 romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, also stars Hindi cinema veterans Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

The 49-year-old director had last month announced the film, which is written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy.

Expressing his excitement to begin shooting, Johar shared a short video on social media, showing Bhatt and Singh along with other crew members on the film's set.

The new movie will mark the first collaboration between Johar and Singh. This will also be the first time Dharmendra and Azmi will be working with Johar, while Bachchan had famously starred in the filmmaker's 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be released in 2022.

Never Have I Ever renewed for season three at Netflix

HI-FIVES ALL AROUND!! We are coming back for season 3 of @neverhaveiever! We love you guys for watching the show and can’t wait to make some more for you! ❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️ @netflix pic.twitter.com/mMDEnd9e9q — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 19, 2021

Netflix has handed a season three order for the popular series Never Have I Ever.

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, Never Have I Ever features Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi, who is trying to catch the eye of the school heartthrob while secretly grieving the sudden death of her father.

"We are so grateful to Netflix and Universal Television for letting us continue to tell this story, and to the fans around the world who clamoured to see more of this badly behaved Indian teenager," Kaling and Fisher said in a joint statement to Variety.

The show's second, which debuted in July, saw Devi tackling boy troubles, teenage desperation, and competition from a new Indian student. When choosing between Paxton (Darren Barnet) and Ben (Jaren Lewison) becomes too much of a conflict, she decides to take on both boys as significant others.

The show also features Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, while John McEnroe serves as the narrator.

Never Have I Ever is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with 3 Arts Entertainment, Original Langster, and Kaling International.

Netflix announces documentary series on Inspiration4 space mission

Netflix will soon premiere a documentary series chronicling Inspiration4, the world's first all-civilian space mission, the streaming service said Thursday.

The five-episode show will air in September and will depict how the four-member crew is preparing and then launching into space aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, in near real-time.

The mission, scheduled for 15 September, is financed and run by Jared Isaacman, the 38-year-old founder of payment processing company Shift4 Payments and the latest wealthy businessman to take advantage of the growing space tourism industry.

Isaacman has invited three "everyday" people along with him for the ride: a medical worker, a college professor and an engineer.

The show, titled Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission To Space will "take viewers behind the scenes with the four crew members -- from their unconventional selection and intensive months-long commercial astronaut training, through the intimate and emotional moments leading up to liftoff," Netflix said in a statement.

The final episode will air after the mission is completed and will "feature unprecedented access inside the spacecraft, capturing the launch and the crew's journey to space, as well as their return home to Earth."

The show is produced by Connor Schell and directed by Jason Hehir.

ZEE5 announces Surekha Sikri's swansong Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Thursday announced the film Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai, starring Punjabi actor Jassie Gill and the late Surekha Sikri in her last screen appearance.

The romantic-comedy, directed by Ssaurabh Tyagi, is based on a real incident where Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai was written on a currency note and it immediately went viral.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai marks the Bollywood debut of popular TV actor Surbhi Jyoti, who is paired opposite Gill.

Set in a small town in Uttar Pradesh, the film is about a young man, Sintoo (Gill) who falls in love with Sonam Gupta (Jyoti) and the story unfolds when Sonam reciprocates his feelings, leaving Sintoo all the more confused.

What happens after is a series of comedy of errors where a line written on a note goes viral and starts a chain of events, the official summary of the film read.

Sikri, who died in July at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest, will be seen in a pivotal role in the movie.

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai also stars Vijay Raaz, Bijendra Kala, Atul Shrivastava.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada and produced by his sons, Dhaval Gada and Aksshay Gada, the movie will premiere soon only on ZEE5.

Disha Parmar, Nakuul Mehta’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to launch on 30 August

Kisi ke saath naa pasand mausam bhi achha lagne lagta hai... Dekhiye #BadeAchheLagteHain2, 30th August se Mon-Fri raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!@ektarkapoor @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar pic.twitter.com/pSY2gxVi87 — sonytv (@SonyTV) August 19, 2021

Sony TV on Thursday released the second promo of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Producer Ekta Kapoor had earlier shared that the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will focus on modern-day love and urban loneliness. It will also highlight how people fall in love organically after marriage, reports The Indian Express.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 marks Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's second outing together after playing the leads in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

Disney+Hostar unviels poster of Nithiin's Maestro

Disney+ Hotstar released the poster of the Telugu movie Maestro, starring Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film is an official remake of Bollywood’s celebrated dark comedy Andhadhun; exploring the thrilling story of a piano player, pretending to be visually impaired, finds himself entangled in a number of problems as he witnesses the murder of a former film actor.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to release in Indian theatres on 3 September

Marvel Studios' upcoming superhero film Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will debut in cinema halls in India on 3 September, the studio announced on Friday.

Directed by Daniel Destin Cretton and featuring Simu Liu in the titular role, the movie will be released in English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Liu as the martial arts superhero.

Set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the movie follows Shang-Chi who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

The film also stars Awkwafina, Meng''er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong and Michelle Yeoh.

Hong Kong star Tony Leung is playing Wenwu, Shang-Chi's father and the main villain in the movie.

Cretton, known for directing movies such as Just Mercy and Short Term 12, has directed the film from a screenplay he wrote with Dave Callaham and Andrew Lanham.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has been produced by Disney-owned Marvel Studios.