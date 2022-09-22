Featuring Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead, the family entertainer Maja Ma stars a stellar ensemble cast including Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer here:

The movie presents the original queen of Bollywood- Madhuri Dixit, in a complex and fearless avatar. Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on 6 October in India and more than 240 countries and territories. A true-blue Bollywood entertainer, Maja Ma is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a lively, colourful wedding, with a story that will tug at your heartstrings.

The just launched trailer gives us a glimpse into the life of Pallavi (essayed by Madhuri Dixit) – a delightful woman who is the backbone of her middle-class family and the society she lives in, aroundwhom the movie revolves. As a series of events unfold, a life that she has built with so much love starts to fall apart, putting her son’s upcoming engagement in jeopardy. The conflict tests existing relationships for resilience, understanding and beliefs. What is this unprecedented situation? How will Pallavi and her family deal with the turmoil? Will this bring the families closer or will the new relationships crumble?

“I am thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original Movie”, said the legendary actress Madhuri Dixit. “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

She added, “I am so excited to share this film with my fans and audiences. Working with the cast and crew of the film has been a lovely experience. I am thrilled that Prime Video is taking Maja Ma to audiences worldwide. This piece of our heart, our hard work, will find love with audiences looking for heartfelt storytelling everywhere in the world.”

