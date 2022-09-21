Maja Ma teaser: Madhuri Dixit starrer depicts heartwarming banter between mother & son
Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat in prominent roles.
Prime Video just dropped a teaser of its upcoming Amazon Original Movie Maja Ma building further anticipation amongst fans and audiences for its premiere on 6th October. The teaser makes you a part of the celebrations in the Patel parivaar’s house, as they invite you to join them for their son Tejas’s wedding to the love of his life, Esha. The video has a relatable and heartwarming banter between mother and son, played none other than the original Bollywood Queen Madhuri Dixit and the versatile young actor Ritwik Bhowmik. With the trailer releasing tomorrow, we couldn’t be more excited.
Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari, and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is a family entertainer set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. This film features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. Maja Ma boasts of a very talented cast including Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar, and Ninad Kamat.
Talking about the movie, director Anand Tiwari said, “I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more. Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns”
“Pulling at the viewers’ heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully. I am delighted to have Maja Ma premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences,” he added.
