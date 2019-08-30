Main Zaroor Aaunga trailer: Arbaaz Khan resolves to return from the dead in Chandrakant Singh's horror fare

The trailer of the forthcoming horror thriller Main Zaroor Aaunga with Arbaaz Khan and Aindrita Ray was dropped on Friday. Slated to release all over on 27 September, Main Zaroor Aaunga sees Arbaaz play a rich businessman, while Aindrita Ray essays the role of his wife.

Main Zaroor Aayunga revolves around a businessman Yash who falls in love with a supermodel, and marries her. However, Yash's world comes crumbling down when he learns his wife has been cheating on him. What follows is a chilling narrative of betrayal. He plans to seek his revenge but destiny has other plans in store for him. In a dramatic turn of events, Yash is killed and buried alive by his wife along with her boyfriend. A spate of unforeseen events start occurring around them.

Watch the trailer here

Main Zaroor Aaunga is directed by Chandrakant Singh, who has earlier directed films like Rama Rama Kya Hain Drama, Bin Bulaye Barati and Be Careful, among others. While most of his earlier films have been comedies, this is the first time that the director has ventured into horror.

The movie has been produced by Mahendra Singh Namdev under the banner of Ashirwad Cinevision, in association with Aryaman Singh of Ahilya Productions.

Apart from Main Zaroor Aaunga, Arbaaz will also make his Kannada movie debut alongside Patralekhaa in Where Is My Kannadaka. Billed as an action-comedy, the film will be directed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini. He also made his talk show debut this year with Pinch.

