Patralekhaa set for Kannada debut opposite Ganesh in Raaj, Damini's directorial venture

Patralekhaa is set for her Kannada debut alongside actor Ganesh. The actress, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Hansal Mehta's CityLights (2014), featured in two other features — Love Games in 2016 and Nanu Ki Janu in 2018 — which failed to leave a mark.

Ganesh, who also goes by the moniker Golden Star will be featuring opposite Patralekhaa in the action-comedy titled Where Is My Kannadaka. The actress confirmed the news saying she was very excited to begin the project with Raaj and Damini, the husband-wife duo who are helming the project.



A source added that the script, shooting dates and cast have all been finalised and the crew is awaiting their first UK schedule. This will be a start-to-finish shoot for the team. The makers will reportedly aim at a year-end release.

Raaj and Damini have previously been involved in several television shows in Hindi and Kannada and will be debuting in films with this feature.

The recent success of Prashanth Neel's KGF starring Yash in the Hindi-speaking regions of the country has bolstered the Kannada film industry considerably. It has helped the industry to gain a solid footing among its Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam counterparts.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2019 11:48:56 IST