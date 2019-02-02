Arbaaz Khan to make Kannada debut alongside Patralekhaa in Raaj, Damini's Where Is My Kannadaka

Arbaaz Khan is all set to make his Kannada debut alongside Patralekhaa in Where Is My Kannadaka, an action comedy that will be directed by husband-wife duo Raaj and Damini.

The actor confirmed the news in a statement to BollywoodLife. He told the portal, "The script is interesting. Also, I wanted to explore regional films. I hv already done two Telugu films while this would be my first Kannada film. I am excited to be part of a good story." The film will also star Ganesh, who also goes by the moniker Golden Star.

Where Is My Kannadaka, the report informs, will begin shooting from April. A major portion of the film is set in London and hence will be shot in a start to finish schedule in the UK during April and May. The report also says that the makers are planning to release the film the in the final leg of 2019.

Raaj and Damini have previously been involved in several television shows in Hindi and Kannada and will be debuting in films with this feature.

The recent success of Prashanth Neel's KGF:Chapter One, starring Yash, in the Hindi-speaking regions of the country has bolstered the Kannada film industry considerably. It has helped the industry to gain a solid footing among its Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam counterparts as well.

