Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt underwent angioplasty at a hospital early this week, his son Rahul Bhatt said on Friday.

Bhatt had reportedly visited HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai for a routine check-up when the doctors suggested that the 75-year-old director to undergo surgery.

The filmmaker’s son Rahul said his father is keeping well and is even back to work.

“He underwent angioplasty. There was no major health (issue) and the doctors suggested that he should undergo angioplasty. He is hale and hearty now. He is back to home and back to work, he is editing Vikram Bhatt’s horror film,” Rahul told PTI.

Angioplasty is used to open a narrow or blocked artery in heart. One of the most celebrated storytellers of Hindi cinema, Mahesh Bhatt is known for directing acclaimed films such as “Arth”, “Saaransh”, “Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke”, “Tamanna”, “Aashiqui”, “Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin”, “Sadak” and “Zakhm” among others.

