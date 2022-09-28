Entertainment

Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away due to ill health

Mahesh Babu is the son of yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi and is the fourth of the five children born to the couple. 

FP Staff September 28, 2022 09:14:39 IST
Mahesh Babu's mother Indira Devi passes away due to ill health

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu‘s mother Indira Devi, passed away today at 4 am at Hyderabad due to ill health. She had been suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, as per multiple media reports.

The mortal remains of Indira Devi will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects and the last rites will happen at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills later in the day.

An official statement from Mahesh Babu’s family reads, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam.”

Mahesh Babu’s fans have expressed their grief on social media and paid tribute to Indira Devi.

Mahesh Babu is the son of yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi and is the fourth of the five children born to the couple.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: September 28, 2022 09:14:39 IST

TAGS:

also read

Ponniyin Selvan: Why this Mani Ratnam film could be a magnum opus like Rajamouli’s Baahubali
Entertainment

Ponniyin Selvan: Why this Mani Ratnam film could be a magnum opus like Rajamouli’s Baahubali

The epic drama is based on the life of Chola emperor and has many firsts to its credit including being the first Tamil film to release in IMAX worldwide.

SS Rajamouli on his film with Mahesh Babu: It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots
Entertainment

SS Rajamouli on his film with Mahesh Babu: It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots

The filmmaker spoke about his next magnum opus at the Toronto International Film Festival. He’s currently riding high on the blockbuster success of RRR.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale teaser shows glimpses of her love story with Vignesh Shivan
Entertainment

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairy Tale teaser shows glimpses of her love story with Vignesh Shivan

Netflix India on Saturday released the teaser of several big projects including Nayantara: Beyond the Fairy Tale.