Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu‘s mother Indira Devi, passed away today at 4 am at Hyderabad due to ill health. She had been suffering from age-related health issues and was admitted AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, as per multiple media reports.

The mortal remains of Indira Devi will be held at Padmalaya Studios from 9 am to 12 pm to pay last respects and the last rites will happen at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills later in the day.

An official statement from Mahesh Babu’s family reads, “Smt. Ghattamaneni Indira Devi, wife of veteran actor Krishna and mother of Mahesh Babu passed away a short while ago. She had been suffering from illness for quite some time now. Her mortal remains will be kept at Padmalaya Studios for fans to visit at 9 am today and later the last rites will be performed at Maha Prasthanam.”

Mahesh Babu’s fans have expressed their grief on social media and paid tribute to Indira Devi.

May #indiramma garu soul rest in peace Stay strong Annnaya @urstrulyMahesh always with you it’s hard to accept the truth thinking about the position of mahesh babu now pic.twitter.com/JeCNUDlZpR — lone pair electron ⚛️⚛️ (@maheshWorks18) September 28, 2022

Rest In Peace Amma…!!❤️

Stay Strong Anna @urstrulyMahesh God Please Give Enough strength

To #MaheshBabu Always With You Anna ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4K6JpliRrx — ÐȺÐȺ ✪ (@Egoistsaala2) September 28, 2022

“She is like God for me. Whenever I’m tensed & nervous I go to her house and have a coffee and all my tensions go away. That’s my relationship with my mother”- #MaheshBabu said this in multiple occasions#RIP Indira Devi garu #RIPIndiramma (2) pic.twitter.com/b7e9g1UUxj — (@CineMaagic) September 28, 2022

Mahesh Babu is the son of yesteryear star Krishna and Indira Devi and is the fourth of the five children born to the couple.

