Mahesh Babu's Madame Tussauds wax statue to be in inaugurated in Hyderabad on 25 March

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu is collaborating with Madame Tussauds Singapore to inaugurate his first and only wax figurine on 25 March at a multiplex in Hyderabad. This is going to be a first time that a Madame Tussauds statue is launched outside of Singapore. Thereafter, the statue will be exhibited at the India International Film Festival (IIFA) Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore.

The Bharat Ane Nenu actor's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram to make the announcement.

While interacting with Deccan Chronicle, Mahesh Babu revealed that the entire process of taking measurements took over four hours. "I am quite excited for the honour and this is a moment to cherish. It took over four hours to get the measurements and other details. Like all my fans, I am also eagerly waiting to see my wax statue of Madame Tussauds."

Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore, said that adding a Tollywood star to their collection is an important step. After Prabhas, Mahesh Babu is the second Telugu actor to get a statue at Madame Tussauds.

In April 2018, Mahesh Babu had posted a picture on Instagram posing with a box of dummy eyeballs, with the caption: "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artistes for their attention to detail. Incredible!". Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of Mahesh Babu and not any of his iconic characters, as opposed to Prabhas whose wax statue will be 'in character' as Amarendra from Baahubali.

Updated Date: Feb 23, 2019 10:28:40 IST