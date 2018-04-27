You are here:

Mahesh Babu becomes second Telugu actor to get wax figure at Madame Tussauds after Prabhas

Apr,27 2018 14:12:16 IST

Superstar Mahesh Babu, basking in the success of Bharat Ane Nenu, is set to get his own wax statue at Madame Tussauds.

Mahesh Babu tweeted, "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artistes for their attention to detail. Incredible!"

Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of Mahesh Babu and not any of his iconic characters. The superstar personally met the officials and team of artistes involved in the process.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also announced the news on Instagram.

His latest film Bharat Ane Nenu has been well received. It showcases the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The political drama features Mahesh Babu playing the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister.

