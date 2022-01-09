Ramesh Babu, who was 56, was the elder son of veteran Telugu superstar Krishna and brother of Mahesh Babu.

As per the reports, the late actor was suffering from liver-related problems. Confirming Ramesh Babu's demise, producer BA Raju tweeted, "It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Ramesh Babu garu. He will continue to live on in our hearts forever. We request all our well-wishers to adhere to the COVID norms and avoid gathering at the cremation venue. - Ghattamaneni Family."

An Official Press Statement from the Ghattamaneni Family over the untimely demise of Shri. Ghattamaneni Ramesh Babu garu !#RIPRameshBabu 🙏 pic.twitter.com/WCDL1TfL16 — GMB Entertainment (@GMBents) January 8, 2022

Ramesh Babu made his acting debut in 1974 with Alluri Sitaramaraju. Later, he went on to share screen space with both Krishna and Mahesh Babu in various Telugu films. His films included Naa Ille Naa Swargam, Anna Chellellu, Pachcha Thoranam, Mugguru Kodukulu, Samrat, Chinni Krishnudu, Krishna Gari Abbayi, Bazaar Rowdy, Kaliyuga Karnudu, Black Tiger, Ayudham, and Kaliyuga Abhimanyudu.

Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, many celebrities took to social media to offer condolences to the bereaved family. Chiranjeevi wrote, "Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. (sic)."

Shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Shri.G.Ramesh babu. My heartfelt condolences to Shri.Krishna garu ,@urstrulyMahesh and all the family members. May the Almighty give strength to the family to cope with the tragic loss. — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) January 9, 2022



Pawan Kalyan issued a statement in Telugu and paid tribute to the late Ramesh Babu.

The final rites of Ramesh Babu will take place today, 9 January. Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, on Thursday revealed that he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that he is in home isolation. Mahesh took to his official Instagram handle and shared the news in a statement.

He wrote, "To all my fans and well-wishers, Despite taking all the necessary precautions, I've tested positive for COVID-l9 with mild symptoms. I've isolated myself at home and have been following medical guidance." "Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who's not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalization. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back. Love," he added.