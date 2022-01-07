Mahesh Babu said he contracted the virus “despite taking all the necessary precautions”

India on Thursday saw the biggest single-day jump of 495 Omicron cases, taking the total number of infections of the new variant of coronavirus to 2,630, according to Union health ministry data.

The country reported 90,928 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,51,09,286, the data stated.

Mahesh Babu tests positive for COVID-19

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu on Thursday announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor took to social media to make the announcement and said he contracted COVID-19 with mild symptoms 'despite taking all the necessary precautions.'

In a post, Mahesh Babu said he is under home quarantine and has been following proper medical guidance.

"Request all those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone who has not taken their vaccination to do so immediately, as it reduces the risk of severe symptoms and hospitalisation. Please follow the COVID norms and stay safe. Can't wait to be back," Mahesh Babu's post read.

Ajith Kumar's Valimai released postponed

South star Ajith Kumar's much-awaited action drama Valimai has been pushed from its release date of 13 January due to rise in Covid cases across the country, makers announced on Thursday.

The Tamil film is the latest movie to postpone its release after Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, SS Rajamouli's RRR and Radhe Shyam, featuring Prabhas.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who has backed Valimai, took to Twitter and posted a statement announcing that the film was pushed as the safety of the viewers was of utmost importance.

"Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls.

"At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions, given the steep rise in COVID infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film Valimai until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon," the statement read.

The film is written and directed by H Vinoth and produced by Zee Studios and Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. It also stars Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda.

James Corden cancels upcoming Late Late Show episodes after testing positive for COVID-19

An update from James. pic.twitter.com/DIssDUuNzD — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 6, 2022

In an Instagram post, Corden revealed his diagnosis and announced that CBS’ The Late Late Show “will be off the air for the next few days.”

Swara Bhasker tests positive, goes under self-isolation

Hello Covid!

Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon.

SO grateful for family & to be at home.

Stay safe everyone pic.twitter.com/2vk7Ei7QyG — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) January 6, 2022

Swara Bhasker on Thursday informed that she has tested positive for coronavirus and is under isolation along with her family members since 5 January.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)