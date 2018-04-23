Bharat Ane Nenu box office collection crosses 100 crore mark; Mahesh Babu film shines in US, Australia

The burgeoning success of Mahesh Babu-starrer Bharat Ane Nenu has proved that good cinema is above all. Breaking several box office records, the Koratala Siva directorial raked in Rs 100 crore in just two days of its release. The film has also become the fastest Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore club after the Baahubali franchise.

According to trade analysts, Bharat Ane Nenu has also recorded the second highest collection earned by an Indian film at the Australian box office, with Padmaavat resting at the top spot. After seeing an outstanding opening of Rs 85 lakh, the film has made Rs 1.72 crore in Australia so far.

In Telugu-speaking states, the film is believed to have minted Rs 40 crore on its opening day, apart from the Rs 16.25 crore it made in international markets.

For a movie with jus single lang release (Telugu), #Superstar @urstrulyMahesh 's #BharatAneNenu has done exceedingly well on Day 1 at the Box office.. Domestic Gross - ₹ 40+ Crs.. Overseas - ₹ 16+ Crs.. pic.twitter.com/05XkhvwN4V — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 22, 2018

Telugu biggie #BharatAneNenu sets Australia BO on 🔥🔥🔥... WHAT.A.START... Mahesh Babu proves his stamina and star pull, while #BharatAneNenu proves its mettle at the ticket window... Fri A$ 168,194 [₹ 85.45 lakhs] / 35 locations Well begun is half done… #BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 21, 2018

Babu seems to have a loyal fan base in the United States too. Weekend figures show that the film raked in Rs 13.90 crore in two days of its release in the USA (including previews).

Telugu film #BharatAneNenu is O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G in USA... Crosses $ 2 million... All set for a SUPER-SOLID opening weekend...

Thu previews + Fri $ 1,402,713

Sat $ 695,738 / 290 locations

Total: $ 2,098,451 [₹ 13.90 cr]#BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2018

There’s not much to say since the BO numbers speak loud and clear... Telugu film #BharatAneNenu is PHENOMENAL in AUSTRALIA... Fri A$ 168,194 Sat A$ 116,017 Sun A$ 54,922 Total: A$ 339,133 [₹ 1.72 cr]#BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2018

In this political drama, Babu plays a sophisticated chief minister alongside Kiara Advani, who plays his love interest. The film has garnered rave reviews from the audiences and critics alike. The film has been appreciated for being a meaningful drama which also positions Babu as Telugu cinema's most versatile superstar.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 13:01 PM