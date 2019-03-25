Mahesh Babu unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure at Hyderabad multiplex; statue will be displayed at IIFA

Mahesh Babu has unveiled his Madame Tussauds wax figure in AMB Cinemas, Hyderabad. In pictures that have gone viral on social media, the actor is seen posing with his statue at the venue. As reported earlier, after the inauguration ceremony, the statue will be exhibited at the India International Film Festival (IIFA) Awards Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore. This is the first time that a Madame Tussauds statue has been launched outside of Singapore.

He was accompanied by his wife Namrata Shirodkar and children Gautham and Sitara. Fans of the superstar can click pictures with Mahesh Babu's wax figurine till 6 pm on 25 March, reports The Live Mirror.

View this post on Instagram #MadameTussauds statue.. #maheshBabu Proud of u #maheshBabu annaya😘😍💪😍🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by AMALAPURAM MBFC (@amalapuram_mbfc) on Mar 25, 2019 at 12:20am PDT

In April 2018, Mahesh Babu had posted a picture on Instagram posing with a box of dummy eyeballs, with the caption: "Super happy to be a part of the prestigious Madame Tussauds. Thanks to the team of artistes for their attention to detail. Incredible!". Madame Tussauds is creating a replica of Mahesh Babu and not of any his iconic characters, as opposed to Prabhas whose wax statue will be 'in character' as Amarendra from Baahubali.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2019 13:31:42 IST