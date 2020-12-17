Mahesh Babu unveils first look poster of Major, starring Adivi Sesh as late Indian Army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major, starring Adivi Sesh as Sandeep Unnikrishnan, is slated to hit cinemas in summer 2021.

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu launched the first look poster of Adivi Sesh's Major, in which the actor will be seen as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The release of the poster also coincides with the lead actor's birthday. Mahesh wrote that he believed Adivi's performance in Major will be counted as one of the best.

In the poster, Adivi holds an intense look of concentration as he grips a gun, supposedly aiming it towards the perpetrators of the terrorist attack in Mumbai. Sandeep was killed on duty while fighting terrorists in 2008

Here is the poster

Happy to present the first look of #Major!! Wishing you a very happy birthday @AdiviSesh. I'm sure Major will go down as one of your best performances. Good luck and happiness always! 😊 pic.twitter.com/q5BLRj8ewn — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 17, 2020

Adivi commemorated Sandeep's 12th death anniversary last month with a video message where he spoke about how the army officer impacted his life.

In the video, the actor said that he went to Sandeep's house in Bengaluru and even told his parents that he is working on a biopic of their son. The officer's father was in complete disbelief.

Adivi said he stayed with the officer's parents to learn more about his life, and the highest compliment that he received was when Sandeep's mother told him that he looks like her son from afar.

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, it will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Major will be a bilingual Hindi and Telugu film that is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies.

Major is slated to hit cinemas in summer 2021.