Adivi Sesh's look test as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan unveiled on 26/11 martyr's death anniversary

Mahesh Babu, who has produced Major, based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, shared Adivi Sesh's look test.

Mahesh Babu on Friday, 27 November, unveiled the look of actor Adivi Sesh from his upcoming film Major. The film is a biopic on 26/11 Mumbai terror attack hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was killed on duty while fighting terrorists in 2008.

Mahesh Babu, who is one of the producers of the film, shared the video of Adivi sharing his experience of seeing Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan for the first time. The actor also wished Adivi and the entire team of Major good luck for the film.

Check out the announcement here

The video message is released to commemorate the 12th death anniversary of Unnikrishnan. In the video, Adivi said he was in San Francisco when he first sawUnnikrishnan on news channels. "He [Unnikrishnan] impacted my life from the first moment I knew about him. It was in 2008, I remembered seeing his photographs splashed across all the channels. It was momentous. I didn't know what to make of it," Adivi said. He further said that there was some sort of madness in the Major's eyes and a small smile on his face. Adivi said that the Major looked like one of his family members or an older cousin. Adivi added that he wanted to learn more about Unnikrishnan and therefore, he started researching on him. The actor said he used to collect all the newspaper clippings which were published on the Major's birth and death anniversary. He gradually became confident that he could pull off a film on the life of Unnikrishnan. Adivi also approached the parents of the Major who was awarded the Ashok Chakra posthumously. He said the father of the major was in complete disbelief when he got to know that Adivi will be making a film on his son's life. Adivi went to Bengaluru and spent time with the parents of the Major and learn more about his life. Sharing the look test on Twitter, Adivi said that the highest compliment was when Unnikrishnan's mother told him that he looks like her son from afar. Check it out here

Here it is. ‘The Look’ Testhttps://t.co/NQLjxQeneH Telugu lo cheppaa The highest compliment was when Major #SandeepUnnikrishnan’s mother told me “You look like my son from afar”. My humble attempt to find his spirit within myself#MajorTheFilm #MajorBeginnings pic.twitter.com/JYkTmFK65k — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) November 27, 2020

The film is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. Apart from Adivi Sesh, it will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Major will be a bilingual Hindi and Telugu film that is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies.

The first look of Major will be released on 17 December.