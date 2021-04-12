Mahesh Babu releases Major teaser, starring Adivi Sesh as late Indian army officer Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Produced by Mahesh Babu, Major will release in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

The teaser of Sashi Kiran Tikka's Major, starring Adivi Sesh, was released earlier today, 12 April.

Sesh will be seen as 26/11 martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the film. The teaser opens to various montages ranging from a child hoisting a flat, Sesh in army training and concludes with the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. A voiceover in the background proclaims what it means to be a patriot for a soldier.



Check out the teaser here

Sesh commemorated Sandeep's 12th death anniversary last month with a video message where he spoke about how the army officer impacted his life.

In the video, the actor said that he went to Sandeep's house in Bengaluru and even told his parents that he is working on a biopic of their son. The officer's father was in complete disbelief.

Adivi said he stayed with the officer's parents to learn more about his life, and the highest compliment that he received was when Sandeep's mother told him that he looks like her son from afar.

Apart from Sesh, it will also feature Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles.

Major will be a bilingual Hindi and Telugu film that is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. and A+S Movies