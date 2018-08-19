You are here:

Mahesh Babu praises Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam, declares film a 'winner'

After Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has had another successful flick with Geetha Govindam. The romantic drama, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, released on 15 August in India and it has received praise from celebrities and the audience alike. The supporting cast of the film includes Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Mahesh Babu tweeted his admiration for the Parasuram directorial, whose last film was Srirastu Subhamastu.

Geetha Govindam is a winner... Thoroughly enjoyed it! @TheDeverakonda and @iamRashmika are absolutely brilliant! @actorsubbaraju and @vennelakishore deserve a special mention Congrats to the entire team!!! 👏👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 16, 2018

Earlier Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had also tweeted praises for Geetha Govindam.

#GeethaGovindam was a laugh riot. @TheDeverakonda - what an unexpected but a spot on choice after Arjun Reddy. This guy clearly knows what he is doing. The film is full of subtle nuances and fun momemnts. Well written and handled by @ParasuramPetla. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 15, 2018

According to Indian Express, the film's worldwide opening day collection was Rs 16 crore. The NewsMinute writes that for a mid-budget film, Geetha Govindam has given a stellar performance at the box-office.

Deverakonda has three upcoming projects — Taxiwala, his Tamil debut with Anand Shankar's political thriller NOTA and Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade

Updated Date: Aug 19, 2018 15:47 PM