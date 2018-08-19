You are here:

Mahesh Babu praises Vijay Deverakonda's Geetha Govindam, declares film a 'winner'

FP Staff

Aug,19 2018 15:47:18 IST

After Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy, Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda has had another successful flick with Geetha GovindamThe romantic drama, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, released on 15 August in India and it has received praise from celebrities and the audience alike. The supporting cast of the film includes Vennela Kishore, Subbaraju, and Rahul Ramakrishna.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in a still from Geetha Govindam/Image from YouTube.

Mahesh Babu tweeted his admiration for the Parasuram directorial, whose last film was Srirastu Subhamastu.

Earlier Baahubali director SS Rajamouli had also tweeted praises for Geetha Govindam.

According to Indian Express, the film's worldwide opening day collection was Rs 16 crore. The NewsMinute writes that for a mid-budget film, Geetha Govindam has given a stellar performance at the box-office.

Deverakonda has three upcoming projects — Taxiwala, his Tamil debut with Anand Shankar's political thriller NOTA and Bharat Kamma's Dear Comrade

