Mahesh 25 confirmed as Ugadi 2019 release; team to shoot extensively in US from August

Mahesh Babu, fresh off the phenomenal success of Bharat Ane Nenu, has commenced work on his next yet untitled project, dubbed as Mahesh 25, with director Vamsi Paidipally. The project, which went on the floors in June, is currently being shot in and around Uttarakhand. On Tuesday, the makers announced that the film will hit the screens worldwide on 5 April, 2019 to coincide with Ugadi festival. The makers, Sri Venkateswara Creations, took to twitter and announce the release date, much to the delight of the fans.

Firstpost had earlier reported that the film will be predominantly shot in the US. According to a reliable source from the film’s unit, it has been confirmed that the team will head to the States next month for shoot. “The long US schedule will begin in August. After the current schedule, the team will take a short week-long break and then will leave to the US. Over 50 percent of the shoot will take place in the States. The team will predominantly shoot in New York apart from a few other places,” the source said.

In Mahesh 25, Mahesh will be seen sporting stubble and a mustache. In a welcome departure from his usual clean-shaven look for his films, Mahesh’s avatar in the film has already been received very well, courtesy a leak of a few pictures from the sets of the film last week. It was at the behest of Paidipally, Mahesh agreed for an image makeover as a new look was essential for his role.

In an earlier chat with this writer, Paidipally said his film with Mahesh will be big in both their careers. While remaining tight-lipped about the film and its genre, he said, "Mahesh is very excited. When he heard the first narration, he was ready to go ahead. It's going to be a big film in both of our careers." The project marks Paidipally's first collaboration with Mahesh. "Mahesh as an actor is ready to embrace everything. As a director, I really can't ask for more and that's what makes this film exciting," Paidipally said.

Cinematographer KU Mohanan, known for his work in films such as Don, Talaash and Raees, forays into Telugu filmdom with this project. Not long ago, it was rumoured that PS Vinod, who had worked with Paidipally on his last project Oopiri, would work on this project as well. Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to compose music.

Pooja Hegde, in her first outing with Mahesh Babu, has been finalised as the leading lady. Actor Allari Naresh has also been roped in for a crucial role in the film. It is worth mentioning that there were recent reports which claimed that Mahesh 25 could be inspired from an international television series. Paidipally addressed these reports via Twitter. He wrote that the reports about Mahesh 25 being based on some TV series are baseless.

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2018 11:35 AM