'Mahesh Babu 25' to begin shooting in Dehradun on 18 June; Pooja Hegde cast as female lead

Mahesh Babu's untitled film with director Vamshi Paidipally, fondly called by fans as Mahesh 25, is all set to start filming from 18 June in Dehradun after experiencing minor permission hiccups. Initially, the two-week-long first schedule in Dehradun was supposed to start from 10 June and end on 25 June. However, the team was denied permission to shoot in the capital city of Uttarakhand due to security issues.

"Dehradun is gearing up for a grand event for the occasion of International Yoga Day on 21 June, which will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the spectacular event is expected to draw nearly 50,000 participants, the state government had expressed concerns over providing security to the film shooting. Now, it's been sorted out. All the indoor shots will be shot in the first few days in the outskirts of Dehradun, after which the exterior scenes will take place in the main location," a source from the team told Firstpost.

The first schedule will continue until 6 July, and the team will next head to the United States for an extensive schedule, where significant portions of the film will be canned. Mahesh Babu, who usually sports a stubble, has grown a thick beard and mustache and will be seen in this new makeover for the film. When he attended the Telugu Dubbing Artists Union's event a few days, pictures of his new bearded look went viral on social media.

Famous cameraman KU Mohanan of Don, Talaash and Raees fame has been roped in to handle the cinematography. After the release of Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu air-dashed to Paris to spend some quality time with his family. Now, he has already started preparations for his next project, which marks his first collaboration with director Vamshi Paidipally. Since Mahesh Babu pulled over in Mumbai on his way to Hyderabad, rumor mills were working overtime that he's foraying into Bollywood and has initiated discussions with leading producers.

However, an official statement from Mahesh Babu team quickly put an end to the rumors. "Mahesh Babu is back in the country and has already got into prepping for his next film. Right after returning from Paris, Mahesh made a stop in Mumbai to meet his hairstylist to discuss looks for his untitled next. The film will have Mahesh sporting a different hairstyle, and the actor is leaving no stone unturned for his 25th big screen outing," the statement read.



Mahesh Babu will be working with none other than celebrity stylist Hakim Aalim, who was recently in the news for recreating the Rocky look of Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.

Earlier, while talking about Mahesh 25, Mahesh Babu had said, "I should thank Vamshi for patiently waiting for nearly two years for me. We are planning to kick start the shoot from 7 June, having a gut feeling that it will be yet another good film in my career”.

Produced by Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju, Mahesh 25 has Pooja Hegde playing the lead heroine, marking her first-time association with Mahesh Babu. Allari Naresh has been signed to play a pivotal role in the film. Director Vamshi Paidipally has already rubbished rumors that the film is based on an international television series.

After Mahesh 25, Mahesh Babu will join forces with director Sukumar and Mythri Movie Makers for an untitled project. The film would mark the reunion of Mahesh and Sukumar after their critically acclaimed previous outing 1: Nenokkadine.

Updated Date: Jun 17, 2018 15:39 PM