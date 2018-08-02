Mahesh 25: All you need to know about actor's role, first look release and legal tussle with PVP Cinema

After impressing Telugu audiences with his striking performance as the foreign-returned chief minister in Bharat Ane Nenu, Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is said to be playing the CEO of a Fortune 500 Company in his yet-untitled film with Vamsi Paidipally. From next month, Mahesh Babu and team will be camping in the US to shoot major portions of the film.

Reports also suggest that Mahesh Babu’s character in the film is loosely based on Hyderabad born Satya Narayana Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, but the team is tight-lipped about his characterisation. Firstpost also learns that the producers are planning to surprise the fans of Mahesh Babu by revealing the first look of the film on 9 August, which also happens to be his birthday.

The film will be produced by Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju. Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata are trying their best to bring PVP Cinema on board as they had promised to do a film for the production after their Brahmotsavam tussle. Interestingly, the production house had also signed a similar two-film deal with director Paidipally when he worked with them in Oopiri starring Karthi and Nagarjuna.

Just when PVP Cinema assembled a new film with Mahesh Babu and Vamsi Paidipally, both the actor and director breached the agreement citing creative differences and went ahead to do the same film for Ashwini Dutt and Dil Raju.

Though Mahesh and Vamsi had earlier claimed that the film which they are working is a different script and not the one narrated to PVP Cinema, the production has already moved the Madras High Court. Because it is Mahesh Babu’s landmark 25th film, the actor’s wife preferred a smooth out of the court settlement. According to PVP Cinema, while they were discussing the script with Vamsi and Mahesh Babu, Allari Naresh was roped in for a pivotal role and now, he has been retained for Mahesh 25.

Last month, Namrata arranged for a tripartite meet involving Ashwini Dutt, Dil Raju and representatives of PVP Cinemas but they still haven't arrived at an amicable solution. Sources say that Namrata wants to end this issue as soon as possible and is trying her best to convince PVP Cinema who are mighty disappointed with the agreement breach. They have also lost huge money after Brahmotsavam with Mahesh Babu failed to work.

“Yes, the meeting took place. But contrary to the reports published by a section of the media, we didn’t sign any deal with the other two producers. At the moment, we can’t comment on the issue as the matter is in the court and it’s premature to talk about the possible partnership”, said a source close to PVP Cinema, which had produced many big-budget films including SS Rajamouli’s Eega, Selvaraghavan’s Irandam Ulagam, and Ravi Teja’s Balupu.

Mahesh has lined up a lot of films and his immediate next would be for Mythri Movie Makers. Sukumar has been roped in to direct the film. Therefore, PVP Cinema feels that if they miss Mahesh 25, they will have to wait for a long time to get back the investment which they lost in Brahmotsavam.

Pooja Hegde plays the romantic interest of Mahesh Babu in his 25th film which is scheduled to release for Ugadi (5 April) but the major worry for the team is the legal tussle with PVP Cinema. If the Madras High Court issues stay order to the film, the release date would be pushed and the producers should face a huge financial burden because of the delay.

Dil Raju had recently refused to comment on PVP’s involvement in the film, the producer simply said he is executing the project and not worrying about other things. Although Dil Raju and Ashwini Dutt haven’t confirmed on joining hands with PVP for Mahesh 25, the first look poster will give us a clear information on the number of producers bankrolling the film.

Updated Date: Aug 02, 2018 11:31 AM