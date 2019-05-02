Maharshi trailer: Mahesh Babu plays an arrogant, successful business tycoon in his 25th film

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the highly anticipated trailer of Maharshi on 1 May. The teaser was released on Ugadi 2019 (New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana) and became the fastest teasers to cross 5 million views.

The trailer begins with Mahesh Babu's character Rishi asserting that all he wants to do in life become successful and rule the world. The narrative then rewinds a few decades to witness Rishi during his college years, when he meets Pooja Hedge's character, Pooja.

The clip then charts how an ambitious Rishi climbs the ladder of material success, becoming a successful business tycoon. In a contemplative moment, Rishi remembers how his father once warned him against becoming too money-minded, to which he scoffed and replied that he would rather be materialistic than end up like his father.

But the arrogant Rishi faces failure and returns to India in order to prove his worth once again.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha and Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal roles. It is is going to be the Telugu superstar's 25th movie.

The film has been shot in various locations, including the US, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Pollachi. The high-octane action flick hits screens on 9 May.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 10:49:27 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.