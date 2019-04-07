You are here:

Mahesh Babu's Maharshi teaser becomes one of the fastest promos to cross 5 mn views

FP Staff

Apr 07, 2019 10:52:56 IST

Wishing his fans on Ugadi 2019 (New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana), Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the highly anticipated teaser of MaharshiThe clip has received rave reviews on Twitter, becoming one of the fastest teasers to cross 5 million views.

Clocking in at 1:19 minutes, the teaser shows Mahesh Babu in a suave avatar, travelling in private helicopters in New York. He believes,"There are no full stops in success, only commas." As he beats up goons to pulp, he proclaims, "I have a problem, sir. If somebody says that I will lose, I would want to prove them wrong."

The teaser, posted on 6 April, currently has over 11 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in lead roles. According to an earlier report, Mahesh will be seen playing a rich businessman who returns to India. It is is going to be the Telugu superstar's 25th movie.

The film has been shot in various locations, including the US, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Pollachi. The high-octane action flick hits screens on 9 May.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 10:52:56 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Maharshi , Mahesh Babu , Pooja Hedge , Rishi , South Indian Movies , SouthIndianMovies , Southside

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.

also see

Mahesh Babu unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure at Hyderabad multiplex; statue will be displayed at IIFA

Mahesh Babu unveils his Madame Tussauds wax figure at Hyderabad multiplex; statue will be displayed at IIFA

Nerkonda Paarvai, Pink Tamil remake starring Shraddha Srinath and Ajith, to release on 10 August

Nerkonda Paarvai, Pink Tamil remake starring Shraddha Srinath and Ajith, to release on 10 August

Airaa director Sarjun KM on his upcoming supernatural thriller and working with Nayanthara

Airaa director Sarjun KM on his upcoming supernatural thriller and working with Nayanthara