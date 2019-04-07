Mahesh Babu's Maharshi teaser becomes one of the fastest promos to cross 5 mn views

Wishing his fans on Ugadi 2019 (New Year's Day in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana), Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the highly anticipated teaser of Maharshi. The clip has received rave reviews on Twitter, becoming one of the fastest teasers to cross 5 million views.

Clocking in at 1:19 minutes, the teaser shows Mahesh Babu in a suave avatar, travelling in private helicopters in New York. He believes,"There are no full stops in success, only commas." As he beats up goons to pulp, he proclaims, "I have a problem, sir. If somebody says that I will lose, I would want to prove them wrong."

The teaser, posted on 6 April, currently has over 11 million views on YouTube.

Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, Maharshi also stars Pooja Hegde and Allari Naresh in lead roles. According to an earlier report, Mahesh will be seen playing a rich businessman who returns to India. It is is going to be the Telugu superstar's 25th movie.

The film has been shot in various locations, including the US, Hyderabad, Dehradun and Pollachi. The high-octane action flick hits screens on 9 May.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Apr 07, 2019 10:52:56 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.