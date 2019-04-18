Maharshi: Mahesh Babu wraps up shoot for Vamshi Paidipally's film, also starring Pooja Hegde

Telugu Superstar Mahesh Babu has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming movie, Maharshi. The actor took to his official Instagram account to share the news with his fans. He posted a picture of a fruit-laden cake with the words, "#Maharshi, It's a Wrap" written in chocolate in the centre.

Maharshi is co-produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. The film is helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, best known for films such as Munna, Brindavanam, Yevadu, and Oopiri.

A report from News18 suggests that Mahesh will portray a college student in this action-drama film. The film was originally scheduled to release on 25 April. But due to the post-production delays, the makers of the film, rescheduled the release to 9 May, 2019.

The film will also star Pooja Hegde in the lead alongside Mahesh. Allari Naresh, Sonal Chauhan and Meenakshi Dixit will feature in supporting roles.

Earlier, the makers had also released the film’s teaser and a song called 'Nuvve Samastham', which caught attention from his fan base and created enough noise for the film in the industry.

Maharshi, which is a couple of weeks away from opening in theatres, will clash with the much-hyped Tiger Shroff-starrer Student Of The Year 2. They will release on 10 May.

Mahesh was last seen in the political drama Bharat Ane Nenu, which garnered a lot of praise for his performance from the critics and fans alike.

Updated Date: Apr 18, 2019 15:03:31 IST

