Maharshi, Student of the Year 2, Detective Pikachu, Ayogya: Know Your Releases

This Friday will see a big releases from Bollywood, Hollywood, Telugu and Tamil film industries go head to head at the box office. Moviegoers planning to hit the theatres can choose from a colourful slate of action, animation or just pure mass entertainers.

Maharshi

What's it about: The film follows an ambitious young man Rishi, whose only goal is to be successful and rule the world. The film will show his journey from his college days, to when he becomes a CEO and in a dramatic turn of events, he returns to India with the aim to make a difference in society.

Who's in it: Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Jagapathi Babu

Why it may work: Mahesh Babu's star power is bound to attract his fans to cinemas. Maharshi is also the Telugu superstar's 25th film as the lead actor, which makes it a landmark film for him.

Student of the Year 2

What's it about: Student of the Year 2 is a college drama that focuses on Mia, Rohan and Shreya, who get entangled in a love triangle.

Who's in it: Newcomers Tara Sutaria and Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff, Samir Soni

Why it may work: The film is a typical masala entertainer from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Shroff, who has mostly starred in action films like Baaghi and Heropanti, will be seen in a different light in Student of the Year 2. The younger members of the audience might enjoy this high school romance a tad more than seasoned moviegoers.

Detective Pikachu

What's it about: The film follows the furry, yellow Pokemon who meets Tim Goodman, the only human who can communicate with him. Tim is in search of his missing father and as they team up to uncover the mystery, looking for clues around Ryme City, they land in trouble much bigger than they had imagined.

Who's in it: Ryan Reynolds as Pikachu, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton , Ken Watanabe, Iran Soni, Paul Kitson, Bill Nighy

Why it may work: The film will appeal to both children and adults, who have grown up watching the anime.

Ayogya

What's it about: Ayogya is the remake of the 2015 Telugu language blockbuster Temper (which has also been remade in Hindi as Simmba). A corrupt police officer, who openly accepts bribes, beats up people and even picks up money from a beggar's bowl. There is a change in his mindset, when he takes it on himself to find the culprits of a brutal gangrape.

Who's in it: Vishal, Raashi Khanna, R Parthiban, KS Ravikumar, Pooja Devariya

Why it may work: The film has an action-packed storyline, vibrant song and dance routines, and also a social angle.

Updated Date: May 09, 2019 12:37:07 IST

