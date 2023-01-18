Maharashtra women's panel asks Mumbai Police to look into Uorfi Javed's security demand
In her letter, Uorfi Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said.
The Maharashtra State Commission for Women has written to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into the model and social media influencer Uorfi Javed’s demand seeking security, an official said on Tuesday.
He said Javed had submitted a complaint letter to the MSCW claiming BJP leader Chitra Wagh has filed a complaint against her for political mileage and had threatened to beat her during interaction with the media. Javed stated she was feeling unsafe outside her home.
In her letter, Javed demanded security and the MSCW asked Mumbai Police to take serious note of her complaint, the official said.
Uorfi Javed Hits Back!!! Files Police Complaint against BJP leader Chitra Wagh after the leader threatened her saying “Thobaad Fodun Takin”.
.
.
.#urfijaved #uorfijaved #bjp #bjpleader #ChitraWagh #news #NewsUpdate #Breaking_News pic.twitter.com/7hhchhW1vE
— Photofit Buzz (@PhotofitM) January 13, 2023
Last week, Javed called on MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar.
“The MSCW on Monday wrote a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner asking the police to look into Uorfi Javed’s demand for security,” the official said.
Mumbai Police on Saturday recorded a statement of Javed in connection with a complaint filed against her by Chitra Wagh.
Wagh, chief of Maharashtra BJP’s women’s wing, has filed a complaint against Javed for dressing `improperly’ in public places.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Ayushmann Khurrana's new love is a Ducati Scrambler, actor shares a trailblazing video with fans
Ayushmann revealed this in a new post today with the caption- "Resolution for 2023 and life: to choose the road less traveled."
First Take: When the nudity becomes distracting
Gulzar saab once said, and I quote, “True love-making is when the actors on screen and the audience forget about the naked bodies."
Mukesh Chhabra: '2023 has so many projects and I promise to give every talented individual an opportunity'
He added, "From your end, I hope to see happier faces, brighter eyes and a community that supports and loves one another. I hope to work with you all amazing actors with dreams in your eyes, very very soon. So, please, keep the faith."