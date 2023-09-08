When it’s a Shah Rukh Khan film, it’s not a movie but an emotion and festival for SRKians. After delivering an all-time blockbuster in January this year, the megastar returned on the big screen with Jawan, which released yesterday and took a historic opening at the box office.

Some movie screenings were held at 5 am in the morning and we saw all fans bursting crackers and dancing with joy before witnessing the premiere of their favourite star’s film.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his gratitude to fans and wrote, “Love u boys and girls I hope u enjoy the entertainment. Kept awake to see u go to the theater. Big love and thanks.”

From being Raj of DDLJ to Pathaan in Siddharth Anand’s directorial, the megastar has done multiple portrayals, which has won the hearts of millions across the globe.

In an interview with CNN in 2008, SRK quoted, “My parents died early so I was sad in Delhi. I said to myself: OK, come [to India’s movie capital Mumbai] for a change of scene,” he said. “I was never trying to be a movie star, I became one by chance.”

Talking about Jawan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, Sanjay Dutt along with a cameo of Deepika Padukone.