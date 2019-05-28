Madhuri Dixit dismisses rumours of a potential biopic, says she doesn't want one to be made

Madhuri Dixit has rubbished reports that she is discussing a potential biopic about her life and experiences in Bollywood, saying there is no such project happening.

There were reports that the actor, who has more than 30 years of career, was in talks for a biopic. When asked about it, Madhuri told news agency PTI: "No there's no biopic! It is the biggest rumour I've ever had. I don't know from where it came because I don't want a biopic to be made. There's so much more I want to do with my life. So just ignore the rumours."

Madhuri Dixit, who was last seen in Kalank, also had a series planned on her life along with Priyanka Chopra for the US network ABC. The two Indian actresses were said to produce the comedy series, based on the real life of Madhuri.

When asked the status of the comedy series, the 52-year-old actor said: "Well TV is something that takes time. I don't know whether it'll happen also. So let's see, what the future is."

Previously during an interaction with DNA, Madhuri had said that the sitcom will not only hold a lens to her professional achievements as an actor, but also how she settled down in the suburbs of the US with her bi-cultural family and tried to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town

Madhuri will next be seen in dance reality show Dance Deewane, to be aired on Colors from 15 June.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

