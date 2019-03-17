Madhuri Dixit on her Priyanka Chopra-produced sitcom: TV is difficult to crack, we're still waiting for confirmation

It 2017, it was reported that Priyanka Chopra is developing a sitcom based on the life of Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit-Nene for US network ABC. Madhuri had confirmed the news too, in the same year. In a recent interview, Madhuri has elaborated on the show, and what aspects of her life are going to be showcased. She also added that the show is still awaiting confirmation.

During an interaction with DNA, Madhuri said that the sitcom will not only hold a lens to her professional achievements as an actor, but also how she settled down in the suburbs of the US with her bi-cultural family and tried to bring her colourful lifestyle to an otherwise dull town. She will also executive produce the series.

However, she further said that despite the announcement being made two years ago, they are yet to get a confirmation on the show. "There were some rounds that we did with ABC. TV is something that is difficult to crack. It doesn’t happen overnight and it takes time. You have to keep churning it over and over again and then something might happen. So, we’re still waiting for a confirmation," she told the daily.

As per previous reports, Sri Rao, a writer for shows like General Hospital: Night Shift, will pen the pilot and executive produce the series, as will Madhuri's husband Sriram Nene.

Madhuri left Mumbai after her marriage to Sriram Nene and moved to Denver, US, where she lived for 12 years. The actor returned to India in 2011, along with her husband and sons. She will next be seen in Dharma Productions epic historical drama, Kalank, alongside Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur.

Updated Date: Mar 17, 2019 15:39:38 IST