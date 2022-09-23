Making her fans go weak in their knees with her big screen releases, and then sending them into a frenzy with her versatile OTT projects, Madhuri Dixit is once again back with yet another family entertainer Maja Ma. In Anand Tiwari’s comedy-drama, Bollywood’s Dhak Dhak girl will be seen essaying the character of a doting mother. Unveiling the trailer of the family drama on Thursday, Madhuri has very well exhibited how she has been evolving as an actor with her never seen before roles. However, the actress herself believed the “90s heroines” have been doing much-evolved roles in the movies in comparison to their male co-stars.

In conversation with The Indian Express, Madhuri while revealing that she loved essaying roles that touch upon women empowerment, cited the examples of her movies Raja, Mrityudand, Anjaam and said that she felt an inclination towards the roles with an essence.

Madhuri believed that the presence of OTT platforms has truly helped actresses in getting good work even in their 40s. The report quoted her as saying, “I’ve played a mother earlier too. But then I think they didn’t know what to do with women in this age group. Because of OTT and the kind of stories that are being told, there are no commercial constraints to make the film a hit. Of course, commercial films are changing as well.”

Explaining the same, the actress gave the example of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho. She said that in the movie “a woman was the protagonist”, but she wasn’t some “16-year-old girl running around trees”. Madhuri claimed that the trio of stories, audience, and storytelling “was maturing.” Madhuri said, “People are consuming better content. There are so many stories about women that are being made. Hence so many good roles for female actors.”

While talking about 90s actresses getting much more evolved roles than male stars, Madhuri said that women have been more mature than men. She didn’t blame the male actors because nowadays commercial films demand songs, dance and all, and therefore male stars were looking to keep themselves young, “which was not bad.” Madhuri added, “As a woman, I think what I am doing or Juhi (Chawla) is doing or Raveena (Tandon) is doing or any of us is doing is wonderful because we are going forward in life and we are true to ourselves on screen as well.”

Coming back to her upcoming film, Maja Ma will premiere on Amazon Prime on 6 October. And apart from Madhuri, the comedy film features Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Srivastava in prominent roles.

