In the recap of Aarya, Madhuri Dixit sits in front of a chessboard dressed in all-black attire. She looks ravishing with red lipstick and golden earrings.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the second season of Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead role. The 46-year-old actor made a powerful comeback with Aarya. Ahead of the release of season 2, the OTT platform thought of refreshing the memory of season 1 in the form of a recap. But this recap is different from the ones we usually see as Madhuri Dixit will be taking all the fans through the journey of Aarya.

In the recap, Madhuri Dixit sits in front of a chessboard dressed in all-black attire. She looks ravishing with red lipstick and golden earrings.

Madhuri Dixit has charmed millions of viewers over the years with her impeccable acting skills and flawless beauty. Her narration of the first season gives all fans a quick refresher of the excitement that they experienced in the first season. Taking to its Twitter handle, Disney+Hotstar shared the video and wrote, “Game recognises game. Queen recognises queen. Watch the one-and-only @MadhuriDixit recap the Season 1 of Hotstar Specials Aarya.”

The actress in her lovely voice introduces Sushmita Sen’s character from Aarya and gives us an insight into all the ups and downs she had to go through. Madhuri maintains her poise and elegance as she sits in style on a big couch while making several big moves on the chessboard. This is indeed a unique recap of any show ever done before.

Aarya 2 will be available from 10 December on Disney+ Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.