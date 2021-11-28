Sushmita Sen made a phenomenal comeback to entertainment with her debut after a hiatus of 10 years in the OTT space with Ram Madhvani’s series – Aarya.

Sushmita Sen, the first Indian beauty to win a global beauty pageant – Miss Universe (1994) has had a long and glamorous journey in tinsel town. Her thousand watts smile dazzled everyone as she moved from fashion covers to the movie screens with panache. With a glorious career spanning more than two decades, the talented actress impressed cinema lovers with her versatility as she delved into different roles in career defining projects – Dastak, Biwi No. 1, Sirf Tum, Aankhen, Main Hoon Na, Samay and many more.

Sushmita made a phenomenal comeback to entertainment with her debut after a hiatus of 10 years in the OTT space with Ram Madhvani’s series – Aarya.

Her portrayal of a mother who is pushed into a circumstantial crisis and the battles that she has to face to protect herself and her children earned her adulation from all corners of the world. The series also scored a nomination in the International Emmy Awards for the Best Drama series. Her comeback to the centre stage as Aarya is truly remarkable!

Sushmita has truly made a legendary statement with her outstanding performance as a mother, a daughter, a wife and the most important of all of them – a determined woman breaking the shackles of societal norms!

Be it the role of a beautiful lover, or a spirited college professor, or that of a determined police officer, Sushmita has done all of them with elan! In Aarya, her titular role has truly redefined her as one of the most impressive actors in the industry!

Here’s hoping we get to see more of Sushmita Sen’s spell-binding performances in the coming days!