Amul, a popular Gujarat-based dairy brand, is known for its creative whims based on day-to-day happenings. The promotion gimmick features its advertising mascot, a hand-drawn cartoon of a young Indian girl dressed in a polka-dotted dress eating Amul butter. As part of its most recent experiment, the 77-year-old brand praised the unprecedented popularity gathered by Prime Video show Made in Heaven Season 2, created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. While Zoya Akhtar reposted the gesture, lead actors Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala were also quick to respond.

The ad shows the actors Arjun and Sobhita in their wedding avatars as shown in the series. While the girl is dressed in a saree this time, the boy dons a kurta as the duo cook and eat together. Posted on Instagram, Amul India’s ad gives the show’s title a creative twist, as it reads, ‘Made in Oven.’ It also included the tagline “Weds with Bread,” a reference to the show’s central theme around wedding planners.

“#Amul Topical: Web series addresses many social issues!” read the caption with hashtags – #MadeInHeaven #Amul.

Uploaded a day ago, the post has amassed over 94,000 likes.

Some of the comments include:

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar left a smiley emoji in the comments section of the post. Additionally, she shared it on her Instagram Stories with the brand’s famous slogan, ‘Utterly Butterly Delicious’.

The official social media handle of Made in Heaven also commented on the post, “Sending our taste buds to heaven, alongside a sparkle emoji.”

The show’s lead actor Arjun Mathur, who is pictured by Amul India, commented, “Hello. That is me there and you don’t know what this means to me. God (Four namaste emojis).”

Sobhita Dhulipala commented on Zoya’s post with crying and red heart emojis. Arjun also added emojis in the comment section.

Trinetra Haldar, who made her acting debut with Made in Heaven Season 2 and portrayed Meher’s role in the show wrote, “Hahahaha how adorable.”

Made in Heaven 2

The seven-episode series of Made in Heaven 2 is a sequel to an earlier one released in 2019. The latest series, released on 10 August, was co-written by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and Alankrita Shrivastava. It is co-directed by Nitya Mehra and Neeraj Ghaywan. The cast also includes Mona Singh, Vijay Raaz, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Shashank Arora, Ishwak Singh, Jim Sarbh and Kalki Koechlin among others.

A gripping and engaging storyline, stellar cast, and diverse characters have made the series popular with both audiences and critics alike.