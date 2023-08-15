Made In Heaven Season 2 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. This is a show that looks gorgeous but also fearlessly shows the characters’ twisted and tumultuous side. Featuring talented actors like Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Kalki Koechlin, Shashank Arora, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Vijay Raaz, this season has truly brought together a group of individuals who excel in their craft and shine brightly on the screen.

Each of these actors possess a unique quality that sets them apart. Sobhita Dhulipala’s commanding presence and emotive performances have won hearts since her debut, while Arjun Mathur’s acting has earned him critical acclaim. Jim Sarbh‘s versatility, Kalki Koechlin’s charm, Shashank Arora’s rawness, Shivani Raghuvanshi’s appeal, and Vijay Raaz’s comic timing – together they form a formidable lineup that elevates every scene they appear in. Adding more to this stellar casting is the move of makers to add Mona Singh and Trinetra in prominent roles in season 2.

Furthermore, the diversity of characters they embody reflects the richness and complexity of the human experience. Made In Heaven 2 weaves together a tapestry of stories from different backgrounds, cultures, and perspectives, and this ensemble cast ensures that these narratives are not only heard but also felt.

Arjun Mathur said about the show in an interview with Firstpost, “The connection that was made in season was really strong, so I know what people fell in love with in season, is all there in season two. There are more complexities of the characters and their journeys.”

The ensemble’s ability to captivate, engage, and evoke emotions showcases their prowess as actors, making them true stars in their own right.