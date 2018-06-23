Dhanush assures fans on Twitter his injury during stunt scene on sets of Maari 2 is not major

New Delhi: After reports about Dhanush getting injured on the sets of Maari 2 surfaced, the actor-filmmaker-singer took to Twitter on Saturday to update his fans and followers about his health. He says it was not a major injury. He assured his followers that he is fine.

"Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. I am forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength," he added.

My beloved dear fans ... It’s not a major injury and I’m well. Thank you so much for your concern prayers and love. Im forever grateful. Love you all. My pillars of strength. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 23, 2018

According to reports, Dhanush was shooting for a fight sequence with the film's antagonist Tovino Thomas and got injured while performing a stunt sequence.

Directed by Balaji Mohan, Maari 2 is the sequel to Dhanush's hit film which released in 2015. It followed the story of the eponymous Maari, a dhoti-clad, moustache-twirling local rowdy who extorts money from people in his locality. However, his life changes when he falls in love with Sridevi, portrayed by Kajal Aggarwal.

In the sequel, Dhanush has been paired with Sai Pallavi. Ilaiyaraja, a prominent figure in Carnatic music, has sung a song for the upcoming sequel.

Updated Date: Jun 23, 2018 17:18 PM