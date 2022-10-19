With Tripling, that contagious, cantankerous, and charming show about sibling shenanigans, TVF proved they understand human emotions and conflicts like few others do. You’re forced to get absorbed in the world they create and the characters they paint, with all possible stroke of colors. Black, white, or even grey would be too mundane and mainstream. The cast inhabits the milieu with ease. Here, we have Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, and Amol Parashar, playing three siblings and how they tackle their daily issues and idiosyncrasies.

Two of them, Maanvi and Amol, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, opened up on how much their characters have evolved in the last six years, the idea of taking a road trip with siblings over friends in real life, and if they see any part of their own lives in the characters they have essayed.

How much do you feel your characters have evolved in the last six years?

Maanvi: (laughs) I’ll speak for Chanchal. I feel she has evolved a lot. She’s growing as a person, she’s growing as a wife. Her relationship with her husband and siblings is obviously going through an evolution. But at the same time, the person is the same. The characters are the same but this is a universe of Tripling where circumstances and crisis keep changing. This time, especially, because the problem is with parents, they have suddenly taken up roles of being parents to their parents but also acting out as kids. Chanchal is still behaving like a kid, she’s not willing to see their perspective.

Amol: It’s been six years since the first season. Characters have evolved as much as we all have. I, as Amol, may have acquired some new thoughts, some new habits but the core remains the same. The same holds true for the characters we play. The external specifics of their lives may be changing, but internally, they remain the same people. With season 3, the sur of the show matures a little bit. It has not become a drama suddenly, but this is a topic that can’t be dealt just with humour. This is the first time the camera lingers on them and you see their emotions.

What are the pros and cons of taking a road trip with siblings over friends?

Maanvi: (smiles) We may not have any answer to give you because neither of us has taken a road trip with our siblings. I’ve actually never travelled with my sister. We have planned but never successfully managed it. There are certain things you do with your friends that you cannot do with your family. But it will be a new experience, you may get to see a certain side of each other that you may not have seen.

Amol: If you’re looking to flirt with some, that possibility is ruled out.

Share the experience of shooting the scene where your parents announce they are getting separated, and also working with Kumud Mishra and Shernaz Patel.

Maanvi: So we had already discussed the scenes before. There were a lot of discussions about why they are separating. What do you mean when they say it’s a normal separation? Everyone brought instances from their lives. I was telling them about a friend of mine whose parents are getting separated at this age, she’s probably my age. Her elder brother was fine but she couldn’t deal with it for the longest time. For my character Chanchal, it means something else. She’s trying to build a successful marriage with her husband and using her own parents as an example, but it doesn’t happen. So how it affects her relationships, her life, that’s pretty much what the season is.

Amol: We had fun on sets. The show doesn’t take itself seriously mostly. Thankfully, the bonds are strong and there’s a lot of security, so nobody takes itself too seriously. Even if the scenes are dramatic, we are having fun, before action and after cut. We always kind of knew what that scene is going to be about. The advantage I have over others is that I play a character that can react in his own way. Even if I make a mistake, people will say I’m trying to do something different. That’s the sense of freedom I feel in this character. But yes, ultimately I do what my script demands me to do. With this character, I don’t feel the pressure of giving conventional reactions.

Maanvi, Four More Shots Please and Tripling are coming together, how excited are you?

(Smiles) I’m very excited. See with you question, there was a thunder in the sky. I’m very excited yaar Vinamra, this has never happened to me before. For me, it was like a logistical nightmare. When I found out both of them are releasing on the same day, I was like ‘Oh My God, how am I going to promote both of them.’ I called up my management team and said ‘Guys, this one is on you. I’m stepping back.’ But it’s nice because both are season 3, both are successful shows and both are very different from each other. I’m quite happy since it’s me vs me.

Amol, how has life been post Sardar Udham and how was it like playing Bhagat Singh?

I had a great time shooting for the film. I practically saw the film as an audience. I heard a lot about the scenes but you don’t know what the film is unless you see it. When I saw it, I was awestruck, I forgot I was in the film. It is one of the most well-crafted pieces of cinema I have seen. Playing Bhagat Singh has certainly added to my life. I’m glad it’s in my list of performances. When I die, it will be on the list of things I’ve done.

If you both have to describe the six year journey of the show with a movie title, what would that be?

Maanvi: Hum Saath Saath Hain? I don’t know, that’s the lowest hanging fruit. Wait! Amol, you also think. Okay, Four Weddings And A Funeral.

Amol: I’ve thought of an easy one. Masti.

Tripling Season 3 will stream on Zee5 from October 21

