ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, launched the trailer of the third season of the popular franchise ‘Tripling’ today. Produced by Arunabh Kumar of TVF fame, this season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani; the story is by Arunabh Kumar and Sumeet Vyas; the screenplay is by Sumeet Vyas and the dialogues are by Sumeet Vyas and Abbas Dalal. With crackling chemistry and power-packed performances by Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunal Roy Kapur, the light-hearted family drama will premiere on 21st October only on ZEE5.

After receiving immense love and appreciation for the prequels from fans and critics alike, the slice of life dramedy returns with its highly anticipated new season consisting of 5 episodes. This season of Tripling centres around the news of Charu and Chinmay (the parents) separating, forces the siblings – Chandan, Chanchal & Chitwan to go on a new adventure – this time back to their paternal home in the hills. And this time, the siblings are joined by their equally eccentric parents in a series of smaller family adventures, while grappling with the threat of losing their family and their home.

Watch the trailer:

Sumeet Vyas said, “Tripling is my go-to therapy where I get to conceptualise, write the screenplay and dialogues, act, contribute towards the larger picture and do a lot more. And with every season, I am becoming closer to the characters and the storytelling arc. This season is going to be a mad ride as we siblings find out that ‘crazy’ runs in the family. But one thing I can promise you’ll is that this is going to beone heart-warming story so keep your crazy family close for a better viewing experience”.

Maanvi Gagroo said, “Every time we shoot for Tripling, it feels like some sort of homecoming! We’re all so familiar with each other’s traits and quirks and share such warmth with each other that it’s almost like being a real family. Also, every season we get to go outdoors for long schedules and that is something we’ve all come to cherish. This season, we are back with more drama, more emotions and a whole lot of laughter and fun”.

Amol Parashar said, “I am forever grateful to this show and to this team for giving me my most cherished character, Chitwan. I am yet to come across another character in my career which has left a bigger impact than this eccentric dude. With every season, the show’s fanbase keeps growing and I am confident that even with this season, the fans will return and so will a whole new generation of viewers as there is nothing else on the web which is more wholesome than Tripling”.

The wait is now over! Get ready to watch Tripling season 3 on ZEE5, starting 21st October 2022!

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.