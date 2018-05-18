Lust Stories trailer: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia redefine modern relationships in this Netflix film

The trailer of Lust Stories, the sequel to the 2013 film Bombay Talkies has been released. Lust Stories, once again, marks the reunion of this generation's most formidable filmmakers — Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee.

The film is a collection of four shorts by these directors, the first one starring Neil Bhoopalam and Bhumi Pednekar where the latter plays a house help who falls in love with the owner. The second short stars Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani, and explores sexual dissatisfaction in a marriage. Neha Dhupia makes an appearance too. Sanjay Kapoor, Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat star in the third film which revolves around extra-marital affair. The final film, featuring Radhika Apte and Akash Thosar is about young lovers in an unconventional relationship.

Essentially, lust stories is about modern relationships set in different social milieus and explores how lust affects the way different people function in them. The film packs up on adultery, extra-marital affairs and sexual desires, which roughly explains its online release. After Love Per Square Foot, Lust Stories is the second Indian film to have a Netflix-only release.

Lust Stories will start streaming on Netflix from 15 June. Ronnie Screwvala has produced the film under his banner RSVP along with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

