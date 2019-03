Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's rom-com rakes in Rs 10.08 cr on Day 2

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, which released on 1 March, raked in Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day. The film has gone on to earn Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday (2 March). According to trade analysts, it will cross the opening weekend collection of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as well as Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. A good word of mouth should ensure footfall in theatres on Day 3.

#LukaChuppi zooms upwards on Day 2... Another strong day [Day 3] will place it in a comfortable position due to the controlled costs... Will cross *opening weekend* biz of #SKTKS [₹ 26.57 cr] and #PKP2 [₹ 22.75 cr]... Fri 8.01 cr, Sat 10.08 cr. Total: ₹ 18.09 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

The film witnessed a bigger opening than Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho.

Luka Chuppi has also emerged as Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's opening day collection was Rs 6.42 crore in India.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. The Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios is directed by Laxman Utekar.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 11:27:56 IST