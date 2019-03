Kartik Aaryan on Luka Chuppi and how Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety turned him into a household name

The transformation that actor Kartik Aaryan has witnessed in his career post the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (SKTKS) is something which sometimes even the actor finds it hard to believe. The actor maintains that it has changed his life. The struggle for almost a decade has been bumpy — coming from a place where he once shared a flat with ten other struggling actors to now a sought after actor could truly be termed as metamorphosis.

When he is informed that now everyone wants to cast him, he mentions — with a half-smile — that it’s been eight years but it has finally happened. So how does it feel to be now considered as a bankable actor? “It’s not like Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first hit, there was Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 before that which made close to Rs 75 crore and then came SKTKS. Before SKTKS people were not even aware of my name and often called me as monologue-wala. It was SKTKS which once again gave birth to my real name,” says Kartik.

Kartik is also someone who clicked with the audience with his debut film itself but it was the industry which took time to recognise his talent. When Kartik is informed of his female fan following, he admits that he is flattered and hopes this continues in future too. “Not many people know that I had also acted in this film called Akaash Vani which actually helped me create my female fan following base. It was a sweet film but it did not do much business at the box office. Though my debut film did well, it only established my identity as ‘wo waala actor’ but SKTKS changed everything. It made me a household name because the character was a typical quintessential hero. My role in the film was author-backed and it also gave the impression that people were seeing the film through my point of view. It changed a lot in my life,” reveals Kartik.

Kartik has still not forgotten the days when even after having delivered two hit films back to back, offers from the industry were hard to come by. “At that point of time, I had no option in terms of films. I was surviving on limited things and was trying to deliver my best through those films. I really felt bad when Akaash Vani did not work at the box office. I also did Guest iin London where Luv Ranjan was not involved and I was sort of away from the core team. I was at a stage where I was thinking that something has gone wrong and things were just not working.”

Kartik’s latest film is Luka Chuppi and about his role, he maintains that it was a complete departure from what he had done earlier and thus was bit difficult. “Luka Chuppi is a different set up as this time I am not playing a Delhi boy. It’s a small town character with distinct dialogue flavour so it was a different scenario for me.” About his character, Kartik informs that he plays Guddu Shukla who is a lovable, innocent and straightforward guy and does news reporting for a living. “It’s my family which is the most appealing thing in this film. The world which my family inhabits is pretty interesting as every member of the Shukla family harbours some agenda or the other — be it my two brothers or my Bhabhi or my Bhabhi’s brother and because of them, you keep encountering one hilarious situation after another.”

In tune with the theme of the film when he is asked if has ever been out with a girl in real life and prayed that no one notices him, he mentions that he is yet to encounter such a situation. “I am a very normal guys in such affairs. Even if someone were to click such photos of mine, I would have no issues. Everything will fizzle out in four days and nothing will come out of it. I have never worried over such things. There was a phase before SKTKS when I prayed that lest someone click my photo, but now too nothing has changed. I actually feel good when someone clicks my photo. The paparazzi have supported me a lot and they should be respected because at the end of the day, they too are doing their job. It would seem odd if you were to dodge them by leaving from the back door.” Ask him about the mushrooming news of his dates with upcoming actresses of the industry and he completely avoids the question and with a smile mentions that it’s his mother who is on his speed dial and he himself is on lookout for someone.

A major portion of Luka Chuppi was shot in his hometown of Gwalior. But apart from the warm welcome his hometown extended to him, he was a bit embarrassed by the image which had crept into those hoardings. “The photo they had chosen was really horrible and it was there at every traffic signal. It was an extremely tacky photo where I was in shades. I was actually in two minds whether to inform the crew or not about my hoardings. The whole crew had a good time at my expense especially Dinesh (Vijan, producer) and Kriti (Sanon, co-star) as all the hoardings had ‘Son of Gwalior’ written in bold,” says Kartik with a smile.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2019 10:00:02 IST