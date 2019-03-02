You are here:

Luka Chuppi box office collection: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy earns Rs 8.01 cr on opening day

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Luka Chuppi, which released on 1 March raked in Rs 8.01 crore on its opening day. The film witnessed a bigger opening than Alia Bhatt's Raazi, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. .

Trade analysts write that word of mouth will ensure a good footfall in theatres on day 2 and day 3 of release as well.

#LukaChuppi has superb Day 1... Springs a big, big surprise... Opens bigger than #Raazi [₹ 7.53 cr], #Stree [₹ 6.83 cr] and #BadhaaiHo [₹ 7.29 cr]... Strong word of mouth should ensure impressive growth on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 8.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 2, 2019

The film is also Kartik's biggest opening so far. His previous releases Pyaar Ka Punchanama earned Rs 92 lakhs, its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 grossed Rs 6.80 crore while his last release Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety's opening day collection was Rs 6.42 crore in India.

Luka Chuppi revolves around Kartik and Kriti's characters Vinod and Rashmi. The movie narrates the tale of how they choose to be in a live-in relationship instead of getting married and the problems that surface after it. The movie also stars Aparshakti Khurana in a pivotal role. The Maddock Films production in association with Jio Studios is directed by Laxman Utekar.

