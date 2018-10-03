LoveYatri: Aayush Sharma, Warina Hussain visit Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, to promote upcoming Salman Khan production

The team of LoveYatri have launched a rather aggressive campaign as they promote the movie days ahead of its release. The lead star cast, Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain, along with the team of LoveYatri consecutively visited Ahmedabad, Chandigarh and Delhi.

In Chandigarh, they visited Chandigarh University and National Institution of Fashion Technology where the pair received immense love from the fans. They did a couple of fun activities wherein a few students were picked and they had to propose to Hussain by using a pick up line. The students performed and sung songs from the film.

Sohail Khan joined Sharma and Hussain in Delhi as they visited a mall there for another interaction. The lead pair has already visited cities like Vadodra, Kolkata, Delhi, Ranchi, Lucknow, Bhopal , Indore, Varanasi to promote their film.

The film is being touted as a festive treat and based around the nine-day Hindu festival of Navratri with ample garba sequences. The movie is shot in London and some suburban parts of Gujarat.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, who will also be making his directorial debut with the film, the romantic drama will mark the fifth venture of Salman Khan Films. LoveYatri is slated to release on 5 October, 2018.

Updated Date: Oct 03, 2018 13:34 PM